Kim Kardashian seems to have finally spilled her thoughts on Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s controversial relationship. Time and again, Ye’s new wife is under the radar over her skimpy clothes, often labeled as inappropriate. The Kardashians star reportedly also feels the rapper and his controlling behavior are behind all the drama! Scroll below for all the details.

Bianca’s NSFW outfits have brought her massive backlash on multiple occasions. Recently, she left little to the imagination in a sheer bodysuit that entirely exposed her busty assets. Earlier, rumors claimed Censori’s family is ’embarrassed’ by her outfit choices, and her dad wants to confront Kanye. But her sister later rubbished the claims and confirmed there was no bad blood.

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye & Bianca’s controversial marriage?

A source close to Kim Kardashian tells Closer magazine that the reality star “genuinely pities” Bianca Censori. “She knows firsthand how controlling Kanye is and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked,” the insider says.

The report also claims that Kim Kardashian feels Kanye West is behaving like a “puppeteer” and forcing his wife, Bianca Censori, to wear tiny and revealing clothes.

This isn’t the first time such claims have been made. Netizens have often blamed Kanye West and are convinced that Bianca Censori is trapped and needs help. Every single time the paparazzi click her, there are often comments that read, “Blink if you need help.”

Bianca Censori is close to North West!

It is also to be noted that Kim Kardashian visibly doesn’t have an issue with her daughter, North West, hanging out with Bianca Censori. In a recent outing, Kanye’s new wife took his daughter to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine together.

North West loves hanging out with Bianca and feels she’s a fun company!

In other news, Kanye and Bianca are facing severe allegations from Yeezy employees. The rapper has been accused of a toxic work environment, including racism towards people of color.

On the other hand, Bianca allegedly sent adult content, and minors were exposed to inappropriate content while developing the app.

