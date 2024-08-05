Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are enjoying the success of their MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel movie is moving swiftly towards the billion-dollar mark, and the leading men will surely benefit from the profits, too. However, their alleged upfront salary has been reported recently, and that is a mean amount! Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie, directed by Shawn Levy, was the first R-rated movie in the MCU. It has beaten the lifetime collection of The Passion of The Christ in the US to become the highest-grossing R-rated film there. The movie revolves around Ryan Reynolds’ character Wade’s quest to save his universe by replacing the anchor being with a different one from another universe. In this case, Logan is the anchor being, and Wade tries his best to convince Logan to help him in his task.

Marvel is one of the highest-grossing studios and produces some of the biggest blockbusters. Robert Downey Jr. became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood while playing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the MCU. According to The Things report, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman received a handsome amount for playing two of the iconic Marvel characters. Their banter kept the fans entertained throughout the length of the film.

As per The Things [via The Tab], Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reportedly took home $20 million each for the roles of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Tab’s report claimed that Ryan received $22 million for the first Deadpool movie and almost double of that amount for Deadpool II. Ryan reportedly took home $40 million for the 2018 flick.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman reportedly received $500K for his role as Wolverine during the OG movie. The Things reported Hugh received $100 million for his Wolverine before 2017.

More about Deadpool & Wolverine –

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ MCU flick, released in theatres on July 26, has already collected $395.6 million in North America and $428.50 million overseas, reaching a $824.07 million worldwide box office.

