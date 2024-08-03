While the world’s busy with the Box-office numbers of Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s another story that’s got us fangirling hard. With the return of Snipe as Blade in the movie, this isn’t just a nostalgic trip to old days; it sets a new record.

The man who pretty much created the superhero genre in Hollywood just added another honor to his name. And let’s just say that Marvel owes this 61-years-old star a huge debt of gratitude. We mean, without Blade, where would we be? Probably still waiting for those capes and tights to become cool.

Wesley Snipes Kicks His Way to Guinness Glory: Record-Breaking Feat!

Hold on to your seats, folks, because Wesley Snipes just dropped a mic on the Marvel universe! Not only did he make a badass comeback as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, but he also snatched TWO Guinness World Records in the process!

First up, Snipes dethroned Hugh Jackman as the longest-serving live-action Marvel character. That’s right, the OG vampire slayer beat out Wolverine himself! With a whopping 25 years and 340 days between his first and latest Blade flick, Snipes officially claimed the crown. But wait, there’s more! Snipes also shattered the record for the longest gap between Marvel character appearances, beating out Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus by two years!

Wesley Snipes Beats Hugh Jackman to Break Guinness World Record

And the cherry on top? Snipes’ hilarious Twitter reaction to the news. “Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too? Lordy Lordy Lordy…” Classic Snipes! We can’t wait to see what this legend does next.

Fans React to Wesley Snipes Shattering a Guinness World Record: From Shock to Celebration!

The internet is ablaze with excitement as fans shower Wesley Snipes with love and congratulations for his double Guinness World Record win! Social media is flooded with messages praising his iconic role and celebrating his legendary status. Fans are going absolutely mad, expressing their gratitude and admiration for the actor who paved the way for the superhero genre.

Seeing you walk into the building as Blade was amazing! The movie theater erupted! I saw Blade in the movie theater opening weekend back in the day, and many times since then at home. Glad you got another go at it. Thank you sir! — Morty57 (@Chrishelsmoort4) August 2, 2024

Once a goat always a goat 🐐 lol pic.twitter.com/njHTiJivCj — 800 Hertz⚡️🎶 (@800Hertz) August 2, 2024

Congrats to the OG pic.twitter.com/W3Z3IQUGjc — Rick Booty (@Poontangicus) August 2, 2024

Nice! straight up OG! 🔥🔥🔥 — hypn0tized.x (@o0hypn0tized0o) August 2, 2024

Your movies have always been 🔥🔥🔥 thank you! 💯 — hypn0tized.x (@o0hypn0tized0o) August 2, 2024

Aye @wesleysnipes Blade was TRULY my superhero as a kid because of your movies. My parents gave me a pass on R rated movies to see Blade in theater haha! My theater absolutely lit up when you stepped onto the screen in D+W and I couldn’t have been happier to see you back. ✌️ — Max Powers (@ParasykeTV) August 2, 2024

Wesley Snipes, who established an almost 2 decade gap from Blade: Trinity in 2004 to Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 under his belt, made it clear that his legacy as a superhero pioneer is unmatched.

