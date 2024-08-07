Blake Lively is all set to impress her fans with her acting chops in the upcoming movie It Ends With Us. The actress became popular as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, and in real life, too, her style statements are awestruck. She recently stepped out in an outfit worn by pop sensation Britney Spears over two decades ago for her movie’s premiere. Boy, she looked absolutely gorgeous and did justice to the previous wearer of the outfit.

Blake is the daughter of actor Ernie Lively, who directed the actress in her debut, Sandman. Her breakthrough role came in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel. She played Bridget Vreeland. With Gossip Girl, Lively became a household name. She recently made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as Ladypool, which featured her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in one of the titular roles.

On Tuesday, the quintessential fashionista Blake Lively attended the premiere of her movie It Ends With Us wearing a vintage gown from Versace. It was originally worn by Britney Spears in 2002. The gown is multicolored and floral-themed with embellished flowers and sequined patterns. The outfit featured a one-shoulder halter neckline with a cut-out bodice.

The gown’s striking pink, blue, and green colors looked good with Blake’s skin tone, and the fit perfectly accentuated Blake Lively’s curves. She chose her accessories likewise. For her vintage look, she wore Lorraine Schwartz accessories, which included earrings and multiple statement rings. For footwear, the actress opted for a sparkly pair of strappy heels.

Her makeup also complimented her stunning outfit. She wore soft pink eyeshadow on her mascara-laden eyes. Blake wore a nude-colored blush on the cheeks and matte nude-pink lipstick to complete the look. Blake’s blonde locks featured loose waves, kept open, flowing down the shoulder and back. They perfectly framed her beautiful face.

Blake Lively, wearing the vintage Versace gown that Britney Spears once wore, is a tribute to the iconic pop star. She took to her IG Story to share a heartfelt note for the singer. Dedicated to Spears, Lively wrote, “today’s mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.”

According to News18, Blake Lively spoke with People magazine about her outfit choice. The It Ends With Us star said, “It is Britney’s actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!”

Check out Blake and Britney in the gorgeous dress here:

Crying in nostalgia. @blakelively attended the premiere of her forthcoming movie, #ItEndsWithUs, in the iconic @Versace dress Britney Spears wore to the 2002 fashion show. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/5cgknshFp1 — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) August 7, 2024

On the work front, Blake Lively’s movie It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni, Brandon Skelnar, and others, will be released in the US on August 9.

