Cuban Spanish actress Ana de Armas is a popular actress whose popularity has grown over the last few years. She has become part of some big-budget movies. The actress is known for her exquisite beauty and persona, reflected in her style. Today, we have brought to you a throwback look of the actress in corporate-style attire that will make you say yes, Ma’am, with just one glance. Scroll below for more.

Ana started her career in the leading role in a Cuban romance drama called Una rosa de Francia in 2006. After moving to LA, she appeared in movies like Knock Knock and War Dogs, but her true recognition and fame came after appearing in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. She then did Knives Out and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. In 2021, Ana played the Bond girl in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Ana de Armas was also appreciated for her performance as Norma Jeane in the biopic Blonde. She received the Academy Award for Best Actress nomination for her performance in Blonde. The throwback picture we brought to you was from a few years back and shared on social media platform X. According to the fan page, the picture was for Madame Figaro.

Ana de Armas looked ravishing in a corporate-styled look. The Knives Out star went topless for the look. She wore an oversized grey blazer paired with matching pants. Ana flaunted her sultry cleavage in that attire. The actress went accessory-less for the look. For makeup, Ana opted for a minimal look and a sexy hairdo.

The Knives Out actress sported a dewey foundation base and flushed cheeks with a nude blush on. Ana de Armas wore a neutral brown shade of eyeshadow on the eyes and an adequate amount of mascara to lift the look. For the lips, she was given a nude lipstick matching the color palette of her outfit. Her hair was messy and fell on one side of her shoulder; however, it did not block the view as there was no single tress of hair on her face or where it was not intended.

With one hand inside the pocket, she posed as a boss lady in front of a vintage car, and the actress looked ravishing. Check out the picture here:

