Jennifer Lawrence is one of those people who stumbles and falls often. The actress is pretty clumsy and has been caught falling down on multiple occasions at multiple events. She created headlines almost a decade ago during the premiere of X-Men: Apocalypse in London. However, the actress looked beguiling in that silver gown, and we have brought to you that throwback picture of JLaw from that iconic day.

Lawrence is one of the most talented and accomplished actresses in Hollywood, having won an Oscar at a very young age. The X-Men movies were not as commercially successful as the MCU flicks, but Jennifer played her part as the shape-shifting mutant Mystique well. She appeared in the role for the first time in X-Men: First Class. She then reprised her character in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix.

Jennifer Lawrence stumbled during the Oscars while receiving her Best Actress Academy Award. For the unversed, she won the award for her performance in the movie Silver Linings Playbook. She was paired with Bradley Cooper. JLaw’s movie X-Men: Apocalypse was released in 2016 and had an ensemble of cast members, including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Oscar Isaac in crucial roles. According to media reports, Jennifer almost fell on the red carpet in her floor-length gown, looking like a Greek Goddess.

Lawrence’s pictures from the premiere went viral across social media, including Twitter [Now X]. Jennifer wore a silver cut-out gown from Dior with a crisscross tie-up detail at the back. The silver satin gown featured cut-outs on the side of her torso and a peek-a-boo cut-out on the chest with a round neck. In one word, Jennifer looked dreamy and alluring.

Her makeup and hair were also on point, perfectly complementing the gorgeous gown. Jennifer Lawrence sported a matte foundation base and rosy cheeks. For the eyes, she sported thinly lined kohl eyes. The X-Men actress added a dash of color to her monochrome look with her bold red lips. JLaw sported a short silver bob haircut, which was wavy.

For accessories, Jennifer Lawrence wore dainty jewelry, including diamond studded silver earrings, a silver bracelet, and a huge ring. The X-Men actress completed the look with silver stilettos. Take a look at the pictures here:

Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning at the X-Men Apocalypse premiere. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Jx8M3XLVYR — Rabia (@itsjustmerabia) May 11, 2016

Elegant Jennifer Lawrence At “X-Men: Apocalypse” Premiere In London https://t.co/X7dVPwmRhv pic.twitter.com/d2i8gCIB38 — Summer Galban (@SummerGalban) May 10, 2016

On the professional front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in No Hard Feelings, released in 2023.

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Disha Patani Rids The Internet Off The Mid-Week Blues With Her Sultry Mirror Selfie, Putting Show Her Envious Washboard Abs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News