Hugh Jackman got his career’s biggest break as Wolverine and appeared in that role for the first time in 2000’s X-Men. The actor recently opened up about his first audition for the part when he thought he wouldn’t get the part while Kevin Feige treated him to a steak dinner. The actor will once again reprise his role as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it’s all set to be released in the theatres this month. Scroll below to know the deets.

In 2000, Kevin was hired by Marvel as a producer for his extensive knowledge of the Marvel Universe. Hugh is widely loved by the fans for portraying the role, and when his good friend Ryan Reynolds called him for the Marvel outing, he could not say no to the opportunity, and it was already a treat seeing him in the MCU. It is just a few more days of waiting to see the duo on the big screen. The Aussie actor has three standalone movies; his 2017 film is the most successful.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly [via Cinemablend], Hugh Jackman recalled his first audition for the part of Logan. The Deadpool and Wolverine star was confident that he blew his audition for X-Men. For the unversed, Kevin Feige was present during the process and took Jackman for dinner along with the screenwriter. Jackman felt so discouraged that he thought he would never see Feige again.

Hugh Jackman recalled, “I said, ‘Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner.’ But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport.”

He continued, “I’ll never forget it. That was the nicest thing. I thought, I’ll never see him again.” Back then, Kevin Feige reportedly worked as a producer’s assistant; he was not as powerful as today. Now, Feige is the head of Marvel Studios and did a commendable job creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in the theatres on July 26, 2024.

