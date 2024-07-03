Celebrated director Zack Snyder is known for making comic books and superhero movies. Snyder’s Justice League was a part of the old DC Universe, but due to certain problems, he had to leave the production, and The Avengers director, Joss Whedon, took over and led some significant reshoots of the movie. However, Whedon’s cut was not well received by the fans, who then demanded that the director’s cut be released, and it finally happened when the movie came out in 2021. Now, the fans are up for a treat as the director has hinted at the film’s theatrical release.

The superhero movie was released on the streaming platform Max. Snyder directed three films in the old DC, including Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Henry Cavill portrayed the role of Kal-El, aka Superman. Fans appreciate his dark-themed Man of Steel, and the film’s screenplay writer, David S. Goyer, developed the story using Christopher Nolan’s help.

Justice League’s story followed the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Kal El died. In the 2017 movie, Wonder Woman and Batman recruit others to help them protect the world from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. It is reportedly one of the most expensive films ever made, but it did not perform well at the box office. The movie featured Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, and others in significant roles.

Now, according to ScreenRant’s report, Zack Snyder revealed that his Justice League would be released in the theatres, hinting at a future release date announcement. He wrote, “Want to see ZSJL on the big screen…stay tuned for a date.” The fans are already hyped up about it and shared their reactions under Film Updates’ post about the same.

One of the users wrote, “Better than Avengers.”

Followed by another, “We want it in IMAX 3D.”

Another commented, “Yes!!!! Most anticipated.”

“DC should allow Snyder to make justice league part two whilst they are simultaneously reintroducing the new justice league,” wrote one fan.

One noted, “it’s probably gonna get an imax 70mm release bc of the aspect ratio.”

A user said, “i loved the snyder cut, so seeing it in theaters would be epic!”

One quipped, “he needs to stop milking this movie.”

And, “oh my God… just let it go.”

While one fan said, “Best news ever.”

And, “This better drop.”

Zack Snyder teases a theatrical release for ‘ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE.’ pic.twitter.com/svVdyKrQVH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 2, 2024

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

