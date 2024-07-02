Sophie Turner’s Romantic Date With Rumored Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, Deets

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has moved on from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, following their divorce in March. The star is living her best life as she gave her fans a glimpse into her recent life by sharing a photo dump on her Instagram. The post included silly selfies with friends, several shots from Taylor Swift concerts she attended, and a peek into her relationship with Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie Turner captioned the post, which had two pictures from a romantic picnic date with Peregrine Pearson, “🌞 sun, sex and suspicious parents 🌞.”

The first photo showed a breathtaking view of the countryside, and the last image, tagged by Turner and taken by Pearson, featured the actress smiling as she sat on a picnic blanket in front of that same view.

Turner and Pearson’s dating rumours started last November when the two were spotted kissing in Paris and later seen arriving at the Rugby World Cup finals together at the Stade de France. Their outing came two months after she and Jonas called off their four-year marriage, citing “irretrievably broken.” Turner shares two daughters with Jonas, and the former couple remain engaged in a legal battle over the custody of their children.

After their first outing, Turner and Pearson were seen together on many occasions, including a cozy stroll in London in December and a ski trip in January. The actress even posted photos from the trip on her Instagram, which featured her, Pearson, and their friends, Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins.

Reflecting on her divorce, Turner opened up about her feelings with British Vogue and expressed she had “the worst few days of [her] life” while filming her new TV series, Joan. She said, “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for.”

Fortunately, she is ready to “do anything” and is looking forward to her thirties, expressing that she’s “excited” to share it with her kids.

