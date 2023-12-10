Sophie Turner is enjoying the time of her life since her divorce from Joe Jonas. She’s currently grabbing eyeballs over her romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. And the public display of affection has left the tails wagging. Joe Jonas reportedly supports her new love, but it may not be the endgame. Scroll below for all the details!

It was just yesterday when reports claimed Joe is happy for Sophie. While he initially felt it was too soon to move on, he’s now supporting her choices in life. The Jonas Brothers member is currently focused on his kids and music career. While he was spotted on a yacht with bikini-clad women last month, he’s managed to keep his life private so far.

Sophie Turner likes spending time with Peregrine Pearson!

As per a recent report by US Weekly, Sophie Turner is enjoying her single life with Peregrine Pearson. But that doesn’t mean things are serious between them. She has reportedly been “casually dating a few people” since her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The report further claims that Sophie Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry,” and the two have “become progressively closer.”

Do Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson see a future together?

The source claims that it is “too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential,” but things may be headed that way, given their mushy pictures that have gone viral all over the internet.

Recently, Sophie and Peregrine packed the PDA as they were seen sharing a kiss on the streets of London. They were pretty close to each other as they enjoyed the winter and grabbed each other for a steamy moment.

Sophie Turner’s Divorce With Joe Jonas

In September 2023, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of togetherness. They’re blessed with two children – Willa (3) and Delphine (1). Things took an ugly turn when the Game Of Thrones actress accused her ex-husband of withholding their kids’ passports. She claimed he refused to allow their daughters to return to England.

After their unfortunate public battle, Joe and Sophie reached a temporary custody agreement in October via mediation.

