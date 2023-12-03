Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most popular actors who started the journey in the film industry as a child. He spent his formative years playing Harry Potter’s character. There must be hardly a moviegoer who doesn’t recognize Radcliffe. However, there was once an incident when Joe Jonas of the famous Jonas Brothers failed to recognize him when he posed as an office receptionist for a prank. Scroll below to get the deets!

Daniel first appeared as Harry Potter in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and then his fame grew exponentially. The actor is still known for his work in the HP film franchise as the Boy Who Lived. On the other hand, Joe gained popularity as a member of the band Jonas Brothers along with his brothers Nick and Kevin. He was recently in the news for his high-profile separation from his wife, Sophie Turner.

An old video featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Joe Jonas has gone viral on Instagram, and it has been posted by Absolute Jokes. Daniel once posed as an office receptionist at NYLON. He sat there wearing formal clothes sans a tie. Initially, people failed to recognize him, but eventually, they understood who he was and started to take pictures.

After a while, Joe Jonas enters the place, goes to Daniel Radcliffe, and asks him about some meeting. Joe and Daniel acted like they both didn’t know each other. The Harry Potter star acted all confused, mainly because he was not an actual receptionist, while Joe not recognizing Dan seemed a bit staged. The netizens hadn’t been kind to this Jonas Brother for him allegedly failing to recognize Dan.

One of the users wrote, “So Joe never watched Harry Potter?”

Another wrote, “The fact that he doesn’t recognize Daniel Radcliffe makes me hate Joe Jonas even more.”

A third one wrote, “Is this a joke? Joe Jonas is not as famous as Daniel Radcliffe.”

Followed by a fourth netizen saying, “Not knowing Daniel feels like a crime.”

Another quipped, “Another reason why we stan sophie turner in the divorce.”

One said, “Joe Jonas is either living under a rock or in 1930.”

And, “Joe seems a little obnoxious.”

Check out the complete video and the rest of the reactions to it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Absolute Jokes (@absolute_jokes)

Daniel Radcliffe recently became a father and welcomed his first child with partner Erin Drake. On the other hand, Joe Jonas has two daughters with the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

