Selena Gomez’s dating history has been as glamorous as she is. The singer and actress has dated quite a few men in the past and had her fair share of relationships and breakups. While she once also went out with Nick Jonas when she was still a Disney star, their date did not go as good as she had expected. It was rather a distant one and clearly Sel did not like it. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Sel began her acting career with the kids’ show Barney and Friends. Her breakthrough came when she was cast as Alex for the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. She soon began her singing career and found massive success. On the other hand, Nick’s career began after he starred in the Disney movie Camp Rock alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez briefly dated on and off in 2018. Despite their breakup, the two have maintained a cordial relationship for years. But that does not mean they did not spill details about their union. They did, and some of them are hilarious. Back in 2018, the Sucker singer appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show, where he honestly replied to many questions while his heart rate was being monitored.

As per Insider, during the discussion, a pre-recorded video of Selena Gomez was played in which she teased “Nicholas” and appreciated him for his work. The Only Murders In The Building star further reminded Nick Jonas of a certain incident that took place over ten years from then. She mentioned that she and Nick went to Central Park together with some other people and was wondering if the Jonas Brothers’ member remembered that.

In his response to Sel, Nick Jonas’ heart rate went up. He went on to reveal how he was a teenager when he visited Central Park with Selena Gomez for a date but tried to keep it a secret. He said, “And [Gomez] was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together, it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.’”

Nick Jonas continued how their distant date ruined Selena Gomez’s first Central Park experience. He went on to reveal that he and Sel were not the only ones on their date as they were joined by the former couple: Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift. As a result, Selena and Taylor were walking 25 feet behind Joe and Nick in the park.

While it must have been awkward for them, both Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez must remember it as a funny story. On his personal front, Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra, and the two welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year.

