Matthew Vaughn is a well-known and respected filmmaker in Hollywood with films such as Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle to his credit. But did you know the director once revealed he would instead direct a DC superhero film over one being made by the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In the past, Vaughn brought many comic book adaptations to the big screen. After gaining fame with the Daniel Craig-led drug thriller Layer Cake, the director helmed several comic book-inspired films like the Kingsman films and Kick-Ass – both created by Mark Millar and the X-Men franchise’s 2011 film X-Men: First Class. First Class was set in the 1960s and gave the franchise a new sense of style and fun in the angsty world of mutants.

In 2017 – while interacting with IGN during a sit-down interview, Matthew Vaughn got candid about being able to find more success doing a film, the somewhat beleaguered DCEU, than Marvel, who was dominating the box office. Revealing the not-so-flattering reason why he would be more interested in directing a DC movie and not a Marvel superhero film, he said, “It’s more fun getting involved with franchises when they’re on the down, because then it’s easier to make a good film, so if I got involved with a few of the superhero films out there that have been disappointing, it’s going to be…if I do OK, it’ll probably be better.”

Matthew Vaughn, using his X-Men: First Class experience (which was released after the not-so-impressive X-Men: The Last Stand) as an example of how lower stakes can lead to more reasonable expectations and creative freedom, he said, “So when I did X-Men there was, you know, a pretty low bar — X-Men 3, no offense, was not a fantastic piece of work. It’s much more fun saving and reinventing something — I’d be more intimidated trying to do a new Guardians [of the Galaxy], for example.”

While Vaughn made it clear at that time that he was not doing a superhero film next, his above statement indicated that he was at least thinking about directing the genre again. In fact, the ‘Kingsman’ director has previously confirmed he was in talks with DC about a potential Superman film. With DC still not at the top of its game, it would be nice to see Vaughn step in the same way he stepped in for the X-Men.

Would you like to see Matthew Vaughn direct a DC or Marvel superhero film? Do share your thoughts with us.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates, and throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Anthony Mackie Net Worth: MCU’s New Captain America Has Come A Long Way To Earn Himself A Luxurious Lifestyle After Earning Just $100K For Avengers: Age Of Ultron!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News