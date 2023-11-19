Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber burst onto the music scene at a young age and quickly became a global phenomenon. He was a heartthrob for many teenagers. Among many, Sophie Turner was also his fan. So much so that she even compared him to Joffrey Baratheon, a fictional character in the Game of Thrones universe.

The British actress is best known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the critically acclaimed television series ‘Game of Thrones’. She bagged the role when she was only 13 and was very obsessed with Yummy Singer during her adolescent years. Then why did she compare him to the GoT villain? Scroll down to know.

During Justin Bieber’s teenage years, he engaged in numerous activities that often led to controversies. Turner likely drew a comparison, pointing out that the young Bieber resembled Joffrey Baratheon due to his smug and arrogant attitude, along with noticeable similarities in their appearance.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Sophie Turner said, “Maybe when I first joined the show. I was only 13, I was one of those girls that read OK! 12 times a week, and I was all ‘Ooh, Justin Bieber’ – who is the Joffrey Baratheon of our time.” Given the similarities in the looks and features of the character and the singer, it makes sense why Turner made this comparison.

In 2018, Turner appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and recalled the time she met Bieber for the first time, “I have met him once when I was in Miami, and we were in this house, and I walked upstairs, and I was told that Justin was there. So I go up there, and he’s sat there, shirtless, in a dark room, getting a head massage, and I was like, ‘Oh my god! This is amazing.’ So I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, Sophie,’ tried to play it cool, ran into the closet, and cried for like five minutes.”

Sophie Turner was present alongside her ex-husband, singer Joe Jonas when he introduced her to Justin Bieber. During the introduction, the actress made an unusual and awkward gesture with her hands and tongue, creating a memorable moment for her.

Beyond her success in Game of Thrones, she has also ventured into film, notably starring as Jean Grey in the “X-Men” film series and appearing in other notable projects. Turner’s talent, combined with her charismatic personality, has solidified her as one of the prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Top 10 Jennifer Lawrence’s Box Office Blockbusters: From The Hunger Games Catching Fire Earning $865 Million Worldwide To X-Men Days Of Future Past – JLaw’s Highest-Grossers Ranked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News