Jennifer Lawrence kickstarted her career as an actress when she was 14 years old. She has carved a path in the industry with her passion, dedication, and acting chops and proved her worth as an actress with each project she featured in. JLaw was last seen in the movie No Hard Feelings, which garnered people’s attention not only for her controversial full-frontal n*de scene but because of her performance.

She now has an illustrious career graph in which her films have grossed millions and millions of moolah, creating ripples at the box office. Today, we will have a look at the long list of her top 10 movies that grossed over $250 million. Scroll ahead to find out.

After debuting with the TBS series The Bill Engvall Show, Jennifer Lawrence went ahead to feature in projects like Garden Party and Winter’s Bone before landing her breakthrough role as Mystique in the X-Men franchise. Later, she starred in The Hunger Games and became an overnight sensation for her performance.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies of Jennifer Lawrence’s career:

1| The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($865 Million)

Jennifer Lawrence’s highest-grossing movie of her career is The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which is also the highest-grossing movie of the franchise as it grossed $865 million at the Box Office. She portrayed the character Katniss Everdeen.

2| The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 ($755.4 Million)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 grossed $755.4 million at the box office worldwide, securing the second position in Jennifer Lawrence’s career graph.

3| X-Men: Days Of Future Past ($747.9 Million)

In X-Men: Days Of Future Past, JLaw played a character named Mystique, which earned $747.9 million at the worldwide box office.

4| The Hunger Games ($694.4 Million)

The film that put Jennifer Lawrence on an international filmography map, the first installment of The Hunger Games, earned a lot of appreciation and criticism, along with $694.4 million at the box office. It became one of the biggest film adaptations from novels after Harry Potter and Twilight.

5| The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 ($658.3 Million)

The fourth part of The Hunger Games franchise earned $658.3 million from the box office. And despite ruling North America’s BO for four weeks and becoming the sixth-highest opening that year, it didn’t meet Lionsgate’s expectations.

6| X-Men: Apocalypse ($543.9 Million)

Jennifer Lawrence returned as Mystique for the sixth installment of the franchise in X-Men: Apocalypse. It broke box-office records in countries like India, Singapore, and Colombia for 20th Century Fox. It earned $543.9 million from the box office.

7| X-Men: First Class ($353.6 Million)

X-Men: First Class made $55.1 million in its opening weekend. However, it secured its position after Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Hangover II overseas with a total of $353.6 million at the box office.

8| Passengers ($303.1 Million)

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt starrer Passengers is a sci-fi movie that garnered a lot of attention from the audience and earned $303.1 million at the box office, placing itself at the eighth position in the list.

9| X-Men: Dark Phoenix ($252.4 Million)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix also saw Sophie Turner in one of the pivotal roles, apart from JLaw. The film was essentially a flop at the box office with its poor opening weekend. With a budget of $200 million, the film pulled in $252.4 million from the worldwide collection.

10| American Hustle ($251.2 Million)

In American Hustle, Jennifer Lawrence played Rosalyn Rosenfeld. The dark comedy earned a lot of appreciation for its subtle tone and comic timing and grossed $251.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Well, now a prequel to The Hunger Games’ franchise is currently leading the headlines, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is set some 60 years before Katniss (JLaw) could enter the territory.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s highest-grossing filmography?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

