It’s another week of another franchise film. After The Marvels, this Friday witnessed the release of The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. While the film had the backing of the franchise, and pre-release buzz has been good, the opening recorded at the North American box office is just decent. Keep reading to know more!

Starting from last week’s holdover release, The Marvels, after taking a disappointing at the box office, has once again seen an embarrassing update coming in for it. Despite being a sequel to a blockbuster success, Captain Marvel, the film has failed to deliver at ticket windows. It’s not even the case where critics or audiences have outrightly rejected the content.

After starting at $46.11 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office, The Marvels aims for a second weekend of $9.7 million, which accounts for a massive drop of 79%. With this, the film has achieved the undesirable feat of registering the biggest second-weekend drop in the history of MCU, as per Deadline’s report.

On second Friday, The Marvels added $2.8 million in its domestic total, and by Sunday, the film will be doing a business of $64.5 million.

Coming to this week’s big release, The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is off to a decent start at the North American box office. On Friday, the film earned $19.1 million and is staying slightly lower than early projections of $50 million or more. Now, it is estimated to rake in $44-$46 million during the opening weekend at the domestic box office.

While in isolation, the number looks good, but if we take a look at it after considering the epic success of The Hunger Games franchise, the score is not up to the mark. One good thing is that The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is reportedly made on a budget of $100+ million, so getting the tag of being a successful affair won’t be a difficult task.

The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is the 5th installment in the franchise and serves as a prequel to 2012’s The Hunger Games. This time, we won’t see Jennifer Lawrence reprising her character of Katniss Everdeen but will see new faces like Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

