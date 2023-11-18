Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, considered one of the most loved couples in Hollywood, sent shockwaves last month after they announced their separation. The subsequent custody battle and divorce proceedings came as a shock to many of their fans.

However, a later development revealed that the two reached a “temporary custody agreement” for the remainder of 2023. Amidst this, the singer has obtained a striking new tattoo now making headlines. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Page Six report, Joe Jonas recently added a new tattoo to his biceps, featuring a quote from William Stafford about embracing brokenness. The simple yet impactful black lettering reads, “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken.” This profound quote, written in all capitals, is now displayed inside the 34-year-old singer’s arm. Additionally, Joe showcased another new tattoo on his chest, proudly featuring his daughters’ birthdates.

After separating from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas marked his 1-year-old daughter Delphine’s birthday, “07.05.22,” with a black “x” above it. Below the “x,” he had his 3-year-old daughter Willa’s birthday, “07.22.20,” inscribed. The new tattoos are a significant and personal expression of his bond with his daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Jonas Poland (@joedailyx)

Some netizens have also reacted to his new tattoo. A user wrote, “Pic n.4 almost made me cry ❤️” while another user wrote, “awww, his babies are both cancer ♋️ wow those girls are gonna forever love him 1000% no matter what🥰❤️”. A third user commented, “Best daddy and not afraid to show it ❤️”

For the unversed, Turner and Jonas tied the knot at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards, as reported by the Associated Press. Diplo live-streamed the wedding on Instagram. After four years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce on September 5. In Jonas‘ divorce filing, he cited that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” and requested joint custody of their daughters.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ joint statement announcing separation read, “Statement from the two of us. After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but, truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

