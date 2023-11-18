Historical drama The Crown has been in the headlines ever since season 6, part 1, began to stream online. The show is known for covering several years of Queen Elizabeth’s life and her family members. British actress Helena Bonham Carter plays the role of Princess Margaret in the show.

Though the actress excelled in her role in the British TV series, she had a spine-tingling encounter that profoundly affected her, providing invaluable insights for her portrayal in the acclaimed series. Scroll down to know more.

During an episode of The Graham Norton Show, Helena Bonham Carter shared a remarkable experience of having an ethereal conversation with the spirit of Princess Margaret. Their connection, it seems, transcended the mortal realm, as they had met in person before Princess Margaret’s passing in 2002.

Helena Bonham Carter reflected on the meaningful moment when she sought the late princess’s blessing for her portrayal, underscoring the profound sense of responsibility that comes with embodying a real-life figure. “She said she was glad it was me. My main thing is when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility,” she said.

The response Helena Bonham Carter received from Princess Margaret’s ghostly presence was both unexpected and fittingly regal. The departed princess conveyed her satisfaction with Bonham Carter‘s casting, affirming that “you’re better than the other actress’ … that they were thinking of.”

The Crown actress was left in awe by this revelation, which strengthened her dedication to the role. Furthermore, Princess Margaret, even from the realm beyond, provided invaluable advice, emphasizing the importance of mastering the distinct manner in which she smoked. According to the actress, the spirit conveyed, “Get the smoking right. I smoked in a very particular way…the cigarette holder was as much a weapon for expression as it was for smoking.”

Helena Bonham Carter’s dedication to capturing the essence of the royal figure transcended the physical realm to include her quirks. Regardless of one’s stance on the supernatural, the British actress’ account unquestionably introduces a mysterious layer to her illustrious entertainment career.

However, it’s important to highlight that the production of The Crown season 6 came to a halt following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

