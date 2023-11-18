The T-shirt from Taylor Swift’s song ‘You Belong With Me’, which had her singing “she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts’, is making headlines. The iconic white T-shirt was recently projected on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro to welcome Taylor with open arms, quite literally, as she marked the beginning of The Eras Tour in Brazil. During the Brazil leg of her world-dominating concert tour, TayTay is set to perform six shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Thanks to Swifties’ request to commemorate Taylor’s concerts in the city, Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes confirmed that a projection would be made on the historical monument to acknowledge the arrival of the Grammy-winning crooner.

After concluding a long list of concerts in the USA, Taylor Swift has now kicked off her global tour and recently concluded her Argentina schedule, where she also made headlines for her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The pictures and clips from the ‘Lover’ singer and NFL star’s PDA-packed session have now gone viral, which has the internet rooting for the new couple in town.

Coming back to Taylor’s Brazil endeavors, recently, the official social media handle of the massive art decor also shared a video of the projection on the statue, which now has Christ the Redeemer wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Welcome to Brasil’ text, also featuring the names of major Brazilian cities on it. Talk about making a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santuário Cristo Redentor (@cristoredentoroficial)

In Brazil, Tay’s three concerts will take place at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio over this weekend, while her next three concerts will be held in Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo next weekend.

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate turn of events, Taylor Swift recently took to her Instagram stories to pay an ode to a fan who died ahead of her Eras concert in Brazil. To mourn the tragic death, the singer took to her Instagram stories to share a letter, writing how she was shattered to hear about a fan’s death before her show in Brazil.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to see now that I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she wrote in the letter.

For those who may not be aware, a fan named Ana Clara Benevides died ahead of the concert in Rio de Janeiro as part of Swift’s Eras Tour after suffering a cardiac arrest.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson Still Has More To Offer As She Talks About Her MCU Future Despite The Box Office Failure Of The Marvels: “There Is Something”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News