Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, talks about the future of her superhero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels came out in the theatres last week, and it has been a disappointment at the box office. The actress revealed that she would return to the MCU but refrained from spilling out too much. Scroll below to know more.

The second installment of her film gave the audience insight into what she did after leaving the earth at the end of the first film. The fans saw another side of her powers and would still wish to see more. However, she might appear in other films in the MCU as there has been no news of her threequel yet. For the unversed, the latest MCU addition stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris alongside Larson, and the chemistry between the three was interesting.

Marvel is known for their interconnectedness through the films and for giving the audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the MCU in the future. The Marvels did the same with its end-credit scene, but it did not show Brie Larson, leaving the fans wondering what’s next for Captain Marvel. Thankfully, the actress has put everyone’s mind at ease with her comment on whether we will see Carol Danvers again or not.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brie Larson hinted that there is more to her Captain Marvel even after The Marvels, and fans can keep hope of seeing her in the MCU. Without giving out much, Larson said, “I don’t want Marvel to come for me, but there is something. There is definitely something to answer your question that I would want to say, but I am not going to do so.”

Brie Larson shared her take on Captain Marvel’s character after doing The Marvels; she said she loved the idea of her in this team of Ms Marvel and Captain Rambeau as it made her feel a bit relaxed. Brie explained that her character didn’t need to feel like all the responsibilities were on her. The Award-Winning actress added that her character is growing, and she is growing with it, too; she said there is much more to go for Carol Danvers.

The Marvels came out on 10th November and is still running in the theatres, but it has been doing really badly at the box office. As for Brie Larson’s return as Captain Marvel in the MCU, she might return in either Avengers 5 or 6 or in both.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

