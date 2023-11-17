Tom Hiddleston is one of the most enduring actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has portrayed the cunning villain-turned-hero Loki since the release of Thor in 2011. The actor may have finally bid adieu to the role after almost two decades, but it seems like he has bigger things to look forward to. The English actor is also being considered to play James Bond in a potential Bond film that will reportedly be helmed by celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan. With Daniel Craig sidelining himself from the Bond franchise, Hiddleston has emerged as the top contender for the iconic role.

Ian Fleming’s fictional character, James Bond, created in 1952, has excited the world for over seven decades now. For the uninitiated, Bond is an eagle-eyed and quick-witted spy who has his own ways to save the world. The character was first played by Sean Connery in Dr. No, which was released in 1962. The latest actor to take on the role was Daniel Craig, who said farewell to his portrayal of 007 in No Time to Die.

If rumors are to be believed, the makers have Tom Hiddleston in mind to take the Bond legacy forward; however, an official confirmation is awaited. Recently, on The Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hiddleston revealed that he would be scared to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

When Josh Horowitz asked Tom Hiddleston, “What would scare you at this point, a Broadway musical or getting the call to be James Bond?” The actor replied, “Both terrifying. That’s like number one terrifying, number two terrifying.” When the podcaster teased, “The only thing more terrifying is the James Bond musical, I suppose,” the 42-year-old quipped, “Absolutely.”

Recently, it was revealed that Garth Ennis is writing a new Bond comic, and Christopher Nolan has shown his interest in helming the movie. After the success of the biographical drama Oppenheimer, it was reported that the director is in talks to direct at least two movies in the 007 franchise. The reports also suggested that the ‘Inception’ director will also step in as an executive producer for the projects.

Earlier, addressing the speculations around playing James Bond, The Night Manager actor told Empire magazine, “What can I say that you don’t already know? It’s interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, is it not?” Aside from Tom Hiddleston, Bridgerton’s Rege Jean Page and Game of Thrones alumni Richard Madden’s names have also been considered to play James Bond.

