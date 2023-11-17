Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell achieved a whole new level of success by starring alongside Tom Cruise, and with that came a lot more public scrutiny. Glen took the media by storm with his romance rumors with co-star Sydney Sweeney. The duo is doing a rom-com together titled Anyone But You, but what initiated their dating rumors? Scroll below to get all the juicy bits and parts!

Powell recently made the ladies swoon over him with his shirtless pictures for an esteemed publication. He flaunted a little too much and raised the mercury levels with his admirers gasping for a breath of air. Sydney also has impressed the fans in the trailer of Madame Web, where she will be seen as Spider-Woman. As for their film Anyone But You, the duo is ready to win us over with their sizzling chemistry like the one behind the scenes! [WINK*]

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s pairing for their upcoming film, Anyone But You, was announced in January this year. The duo flew off to Australia for the shoot, and that was it! From there, things started to unravel, and their dating and cheating rumors spread like wildfire. This happened around April, and later that month, there were reports that Glen’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sydney on Instagram. There were also reports which confirmed that Gigi and Powell broke up after being together for three years.

As per the news, Glen Powell and Gigi Paris parted ways before he and Sydney Sweeney started shooting for their upcoming rom-com. However, it only fuelled the romance rumors between the duo, whereas the Euphoria actress has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since last year. In February last year, Sydney opened up about her relationship in an interview with Cosmopolitan and revealed that she doesn’t date people from the industry.

April 2023 – News of Them Spread Like Wildfire!

The pictures from the film’s shoot were all over the internet, and people could sense their fantastic chemistry. It made them believe that something was cooking between them. However, the actors have denied it all the time. During CinemaCon, they shared shooting together was fun.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney of "Anyone But You" at CinemaCon 2023. pic.twitter.com/PVsVTPUJE0 — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 25, 2023

A video of the actor playfully dropping her also went viral on social media, confirming people’s speculations about their rumored romance.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

May 2023 – Rumors’ Impact On Syd’s Personal Life

In May, a source close to Sydney Sweeney told US that the romance rumors of her and Glen Powell were affecting her personal life, i.e., her relationship with Jonathan. The insider also shared that the actress takes her reputation very seriously, and the alleged dating news tested her relationship with Davino.

August 2023 – Sweeney’s Snarky Comment!

Sydney Sweeney finally broke her silence on the news about her dating Glen Powell in August and gave a snarky remark. She told Variety that Anyone But You is a rom-com, and that’s what people want.

October 2023 – Glen Gets Sweet B-Day Wish From His Alleged Lady Love!

In October, Sydney Sweeney took to her social media account to wish her co-star turned good friend Glen Powell happy birthday as he turned thirty-five. She called him a goofball, her camp counselor, and an adventure extraordinaire in her post for Glen.

Sydney Sweeney wishing Glen Powell a happy birthday: “Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball @glenpowell 😋” pic.twitter.com/OLTuU6qpIe — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sydneysupdate) October 21, 2023

November 2023 – Glen Breaks His Silence!

Recently, in November, Glen Powell sat for an interview with Men’s Health Magazine and addressed the romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney. He shot some raunchy photos with the magazine and shared them with his fans on his Instagram. Sydney didn’t hesitate to comment on them either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell)

The actor opened up about the phase when social media speculated him to be in a relationship with his co-star, saying that “it felt disorienting and unfair.”

To sum it all up, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney indeed share a very close bond of friendship, and there hasn’t been any news confirming their alleged dating rumors. Their chemistry off-screen is fantastic, and the fans can’t wait to see it on-screen. Their film, Anyone But You, will be released in the theatres on December 22nd. The trailer of their film has been dropped recently, and you can check it out here:

