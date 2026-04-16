Akshay Kumar led Bhooth Bangla is gearing up for its first crucial test today. The critics’ reviews have been positive, and the fantasy horror-comedy is now seeing a surge in bookings for the paid previews scheduled for today. But can it join the leagues of Stree 2 and two other Bollywood biggies? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Who scored the highest-paid previews in Bollywood?

Most would have guessed it right! Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 surpassed all expectations, garnering a whopping 43 crore net in paid previews. In fact, it left behind Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (21 crore) to create history in Indian cinema.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Paid Previews Potential

The trends are favorable. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar starrer has picked up the momentum and is witnessing a good surge in footfalls for the paid previews. Many shows are filling fast in leading markets like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Bhooth Bangla must earn over 5 crore in paid previews to join the leagues of Stree 2, Chennai Express, and Dhurandhar 2, all of whom grossed over 5 crore. There’s no significant competition, and the word-of-mouth is positive. While the advance bookings have been fair, all eyes are now on the spot bookings, which can help it achieve new milestones.

Check out the top 3 highest paid previews of all time in Bollywood (net collection):

Stree 2: 9.40 crore Dhurandhar: The Revenge: 8 crore (11 days to go) Chennai Express: 6.75 crore

Bhooth Bangla has sold 5.06K tickets in the last one hour on BookMyShow. It has also registered total interests of 182K+. The odds are in favor. It is now to be seen whether the footfalls convert as expected.

More about Bhooth Bangla

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Manoj Joshi, among others. The fantasy-horror comedy is directed by Priyadarshan and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28: Crosses 1750 Crore Milestone, Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Closer To Baahubali 2

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