Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. After a drop on the fourth Friday, the spy action thriller bounced back with an 86% jump on day 24. But how much more does it need to enter the top 5 fourth weekend collections in Hindi cinema? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 has already accumulated 20 crore+ in the fourth weekend!

It is to be noted that Dhurandhar: The Revenge enjoyed earth-shattering foofalls in the first three weeks. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the first ever to enter the 1100 crore club. While it is performing even better than Pushpa 2, the pace slowed down on the fourth Friday, bringing in 7.25 crore.

On the fourth Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 amassed 14 crore. There’s one day still to go in the fourth weekend, but Rakesh Bedi co-starrer has already accumulated 21.25 crore net, which is impressive!

Dhurandhar 2 vs highest fourth weekend collections in Hindi cinema

Ranveer Singh’s film needs only 2 crore to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (22.89 crore) and enter the top 5 highest fourth weekend collections in Bollywood. It is expected to earn at least 15 crore more on the fourth Sunday, which means the 3-day total will land around 36.25 crore.

Along with Jawan, Dhurandhar 2 will also beat Stree 2, Chhaava, and Pushpa 2, and score the second-highest fourth-weekend collection in Hindi cinema. It will only stay behind the OG Dhurandhar, which leads with a mind-boggling 61.9 crore.

Check out the top 5 fourth weekend collection in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema (net):

Dhurandhar: 61.9 crore Dhurandhar 2: 36.25 crore (predicted) Pushpa 2: 29.50 crore Chhaava: 28.43 crore Stree 2: 25.01 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24: Enters 1700 Crore Club, Set To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Ever!

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