Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 is in the last leg of its box office run. The Hindi drama directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh has clocked slightly over a century. It has achieved the success tag but will miss the hit verdict by a small margin. Scroll below for details on day 44.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 44

There were huge expectations from Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production, considering the massive success of its predecessor, The Kerala Story. The 2023 release directed by Sudipto Sen had concluded its journey accumulating 238.27 crore, and garnering the super-hit verdict. In comparison, The Kerala Story 2 has earned only 52.17 crore net. It collected 2 lakh on the seventh Saturday, witnessing slight growth from 1 lakh earned on the previous day.

The cumulative earnings in India stand at 52.17 crore net. It is the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Ulka Gupta starrer was aiming to surpass Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) and take over the third spot, but that would no longer be possible as it is close to saturation. Including GST, the gross total stands at 61.56 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Week 5 – 31 lakh

Week 6 – 17 lakh

Day 43 – 1 lakh

Day 44 – 2 lakh

Total – 52.17 crore

The Kerala Story 2 is not a box office hit!

Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s film is mounted on a budget of 28 crore. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit tag once it earns double its investment. This means, it needed to earn at least 56 crore in its lifetime. However, with a deficit of around 3.80 crore, the hit verdict is out of reach. Albeit, The Kerala Story 2 is a plus affair with a return on investment of 24.17 crore. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 86.32%.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 44 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 52.17 crore

ROI: 24.17 crore

ROI: 86.32%

India gross: 61.56 crore

Verdict: Plus

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