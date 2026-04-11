Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar 2 is all set to unlock the 1700 crore club at the worldwide box office. Along with that, we’re all excited to witness how soon it surpasses the global lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The countdown has begun, and below are the day 23 updates you need!

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned worldwide in 23 days?

As per the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 1694.13 crore gross worldwide in 23 days. Around 1284.13 crore gross are from the domestic circuit. The remaining 403 crore is from the overseas market.

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now facing competition from Dacoit, Vaazha 2, LIK (Love Insurance Kompany), and multiple domestic releases in both India and worldwide. Adivi Sesh has taken over in North America and other leading international circuits, but Dhurandhar 2 continues to maintain a rocksteady hold at the #2 spot.

Dhurandhar 2 is now aiming to beat Pushpa 2

Today, Ranveer Singh starrer will officially enter the 1700 crore club, becoming the second Bollywood film in history to achieve the feat after Dangal. Post that, it will compete against Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which concluded its global run at 1727.23 crore gross.

In order to beat the 2025 Telugu blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge needs only 33 crore more in the kitty. It should be able to earn that amount during its fourth weekend. If not, the milestone is sure to be achieved by Monday. With that, the spy action thriller sequel will emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1694.13 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 23 Summary

India net: 1088.25 crore

India gross: 1284.13 crore

Overseas gross: 410 crore

Worldwide gross: 1694.13 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Delivers 2nd Highest Fourth Friday In Hindi Cinema, Only Behind Dhurandhar!

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