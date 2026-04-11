The countdown officially begins as Dhurandhar 2 inches closer to the 1100 crore club at the Indian box office. Ranveer Singh starrer will become the first Bollywood film to enter the coveted club in history. It is right on track, minting moolah and setting new records every day. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 7.25 crore on day 23. It entered the fourth week on a fantastic note, maintaining a rock-steady hold compared to 8 crore garnered on Thursday.

The cumulative total in India lands around 1088.25 crore after 23 days. Dhurandhar is the biggest box office blockbuster in Bollywood. Made on a budget of 225 crore, the spy action thriller has accumulated returns of 863.25 crore, while most Bollywood films fail to earn such collection in their lifetime.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Total: 1088.25 crore

Records second-highest 4th Friday collection!

Even after an unstoppable run in the first three weeks, Dhurandhar 2 continues to surpass rivals like Chhaava, Jawan, and Pushpa 2 with utmost ease. It has now recorded the 2nd highest 4th Friday collection in Hindi cinema. The only movie ahead of it is Ranveer Singh’s OG Dhurandhar.

Check out the highest 4th Friday collection in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema (net):

Dhurandhar: 16.70 crore Dhurandhar 2: 7.25 crore* Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 7 crore Chhaava: 6.30 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.97 crore Gadar 2: 5.20 crore Jawan: 5.05 crore Stree 2: 4.84 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 4.15 crore KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 3.85 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1088.25 crore

ROI: 863.25 crore

ROI%: 383.66%

India gross: 1284.13 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 22: Only 2 Crore Away From Becoming Highest-Grossing Indian Film Post-COVID!

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