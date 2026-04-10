Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a super-strong run not only in India but also in the overseas circuit. It recently surpassed Jawan to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film. The spy action thriller is now inches away from beating Pathaan and becoming the #1 Indian grosser internationally during the post-COVID era. Scroll below for day 22 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 amassed 2 crore gross at the overseas box office on day 22. It is now facing competition from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and The Drama, along with Project Hail Mary, Hoppers, and other releases in international circuits like North America and the UK.

Despite the completion of three weeks, the pace is fantastic. The cumulative total stands at 410 crore gross. Ranveer Singh starrer will now also battle against Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, along with Aadu 3 and other Indian rivals. But it has already surpassed all expectations, so whatever is being added is only a bonus.

It’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Pathaan now!

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the second highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office in the post-pandemic era. It needs only 2 crore gross more in the kitty to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and topple the list. The much-awaited milestone will most likely be unlocked today. And with that, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster will add another feather to the cap.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office (post-COVID):

Pathaan – 412 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 410 crore (22 days) Jawan – 406 crore RRR – 314.15 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 275 crore Pushpa 2 – 271 crore Animal – 257 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 214.15 crore Leo – 204 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Beats Aadu 3, Hashir H Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News