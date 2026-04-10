Hoppers has been steadily moving forward, achieving new milestones at the box office. It had been outpacing The Wild Robot’s dailies, and after beating its domestic haul, the 2026 original animation has finally surpassed its global total, too. The Pixar original is dwindling a little now, with another animated feature hogging all the limelight, and this win over The Wild Robot is expected to boost its collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original landed at the 3rd rank on its 5th Wednesday in the domestic box office rankings. The animated feature collected $719k on its 5th Wednesday in North America, down 30.6% from last Wednesday, when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released. Its domestic total has reached $152.4 million so far.

Internationally, Hoppers’ total reached $182.6 million on its fifth weekend. Allied to the domestic cume of $152.4 million, the worldwide collection of the Pixar original is $334.9 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the Pixar original is the 3rd-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $152.4 million

International – $182.6 million

Worldwide – $335 million

Surpasses The Wild Robot at the worldwide box office

The Wild Robot, produced by DreamWorks Animation, is a critically and commercially acclaimed movie released in 2024. The film received multiple accolades, grossing $334.5 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The Pixar original has surpassed the 2024 animation in just thirty-four days. It is a significant achievement for the Pixar original, and it will maintain its stronghold at the box office for a few more weeks and achieve a few more milestones. The movie is expected to gross $400 million worldwide.

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong and features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Dave Franco. The Pixar original was released on March 6.

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