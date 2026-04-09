Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page starrer You, Me & Tuscany will be released in North America and worldwide tomorrow. The film by Universal Pictures is tracking a modest start amid the Super Mario and Project Hail Mary wave. The upcoming rom-com has created quite a buzz owing to Page’s popularity from his performance in Bridgerton. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been directed by Kat Coiro and written by Ryan Engle. The film has received above-average to good ratings on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer – 78%. The Drama is another rom-com running in theaters, and this upcoming film will have competition. The Drama has an edge thanks to its star power, while this upcoming rom-com also has its own appeal with Regé-Jean Page’s stardom.

How much is You, Me & Tuscany tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

Early projections for You, Me & Tuscany suggest a modest start at the North American box office, with estimates varying slightly across sources. Box Office Theory (BOT) forecasts an opening weekend in the range of $8 million to $12.5 million, indicating some potential for a double-digit debut. Meanwhile, studio tracking remains more conservative, placing expectations between $7 million and $9 million, reflecting a cautious outlook despite the film’s upside potential.

The Drama collected $14.4 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Therefore, based on early estimates, the upcoming rom-com will not be able to top Robert Pattinson and Zendaya‘s film’s opening-weekend collection.

What is the plot of You, Me & Tuscany?

The official synopsis states, “A free-spirited, young cook named Anna makes a brash decision to become a squatter in an abandoned Tuscan villa owned by a man she barely knows, leading to a whole new world of adventure, lies, and love when she meets Michael, the homeowner’s cousin.” You, Me & Tuscany will be released on April 10.

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