Crosses $150 Million Domestic Milestone

Pixar’s latest animated feature, Hoppers, has now completed one month in theaters. The sci-fi comedy received a stellar 94% critics’ and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Having already crossed the $150 million mark in North America, it now holds the distinction of being only the second original animated release (after Elemental) in the post-pandemic era to surpass that figure at the domestic box office, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

#Pixar’s new original #HOPPERS joins #Elemental as only original animations to cross the 150M mark Post-Covid at US #BoxOffice! WILD 1M on #3 BIGGEST 5th MON for original animation in over a decade!

A -7.4% drop from last MON (vs #Elemental’s 1.2M, -20.1%, #Coco’s 2.8M*,… pic.twitter.com/euBhNCq63Z — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 7, 2026

Domestic Performance & 2026 Rank

After a $45.3 million domestic opening from 4,000 North American locations, it recently added a solid $1 million on Monday (April 6), registering just a 7.4% drop from the previous Monday. In doing so, Hoppers has delivered the third-biggest fifth Monday for an original animated film in more than ten years. With a cumulative domestic total of $150.7 million, it currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026, trailing only behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($207.6 million) and Project Hail Mary ($222 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

As the film continues its ongoing run, it is now closing in on the North American earnings of two popular animated hits – Cars 3 and Elemental. Here’s how much more Hoppers needs to earn to outgross them at the domestic box office.

Hoppers vs. Cars 3 & Elemental – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $150.7 million

International: $182.6 million

Worldwide: $333.3 million

Now, let’s take a look at how Cars 3 and Elemental have performed in terms of domestic earnings.

Cars 3 (2017): $152.9 million

Elemental (2023): $154.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, Hoppers needs to add around $2.2 million to surpass Cars 3 and approximately $3.7 million to overtake Elemental at the North American box office. With steady weekday holds and consistent weekend earnings, Pixar’s sci-fi comedy is expected to cross both milestones in the coming days. At this stage, Hoppers is tracking to finish its North American run at around $180 million, although the final outcome will become clearer over the next few weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Trailer

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