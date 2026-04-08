Nears $200 Million Global Mark

Sony’s latest animated feature, GOAT, is now on the verge of completing eight weeks in theaters. The film has already crossed the $100 million mark domestically, bringing its worldwide total to $185.3 million. While it remains to be seen whether it can add another $14.7 million to reach the $200 million global milestone, the sports comedy still ranks among the top ten highest-grossing titles of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. However, it appears unlikely that it would retain its place in 2026’s global top ten by the end of the year.

Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Made on a reported production budget of $80 million, the film needed to earn around $200 million globally to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it has yet to hit its theatrical break-even point.

Domestic Performance

At the domestic box office, GOAT opened to $27.2 million and recently added another $0.9 million during the April 3-6 Easter weekend. On Monday (April 6), it collected $0.1 million across 1,114 North American locations and secured a spot in the domestic top ten.

As it continues its theatrical run, the film has now surpassed the domestic earnings of an overlooked Ben Affleck-led superhero movie. We’re not talking about his DCEU outings as Batman, but the 2003 film Daredevil, based on the popular Marvel character. Keep scrolling for a detailed comparison.

GOAT vs. Daredevil – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release compares to the 2003 Ben Affleck-starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $102.6 million

International: $82.7 million

Worldwide: $185.3 million

Daredevil – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $102.5 million

International: $76.6 million

Worldwide: $179.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Looking at the figures above, it can be seen that GOAT has narrowly surpassed Ben Affleck’s domestic total for Daredevil. Moreover, the animated film is already ahead of the superhero movie in worldwide earnings by $6.2 million, thanks to its higher overseas earnings. Now, it will be interesting to see whether GOAT can surpass the $200 million worldwide mark and reach its theatrical break-even point during its ongoing run. The final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of GOAT?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

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