Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil has struck the right chords with romance lovers. Vivek Soni’s directorial has concluded its opening weekend on a good note. It has also marked a big win for Lakshya, who has crossed his debut opening weekend by a massive margin. Scroll below for the day 3 box office report!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 3

The official figures are out, and Chand Mera Dil collected 5.01 crore net on day 3. It recorded its highest single-day on Sunday, showcasing further growth of 20.72% from Saturday, which brought in 4.15 crore. There was competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Bhooth Bangla, and other releases, but the romantic drama remained the #1 audience choice.

The opening weekend has concluded at 12.47 crore net in India, which is approximately 14.71 crore in gross total. The word-of-mouth is strong, and tickets will be available on a BOGO offer on May 25, 2026. It will now be exciting to see its performance on the first Monday.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Total: 12.47 crore

Chand Mera Dil vs Lakshya’s first opening weekend!

Back in 2024, Lakshya won hearts with his theatrical debut in Kill. The 2024 action thriller accumulated 6.25 crore net during its opening weekend. In comparison, Ananya Panday co-starrer has accumulated 99% higher collection in its first three days.

Yet another big win for Lakshya, who’s emerging as a bankable star in Bollywood. The romantic drama now aims to beat the domestic lifetime of Kill (24.95 crore) to emerge as his highest-grosser at the Indian box office!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 12.47 crore

India gross: 14.71 crore

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