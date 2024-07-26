Lakshya’s Kill Packs An 11.85% ROI Punch At The Box Office After 21 Days!

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial, Kill, has proven to be more than just a critical darling. The action-packed thriller has also delivered a solid punch to the box office, emerging as a profitable venture. Keep reading for more!

Produced on a budget of 20 crore, the film has already recouped its production costs and is steadily climbing the profit ladder. After completing its 3-week run, Kill amassed a net India total of 22.37 crore at the Box Office.

The film has generated a profit of 2.37 crore, translating to an 11.85% ROI. While this might not seem like a blockbuster figure, it’s a commendable feat considering the film’s genre and the competitive landscape.

The film, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for its intense action sequences and gripping narrative. Its success is a testament to India’s growing appetite for high-octane thrillers.

Kill has also made a global impact, premiering at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival before its Indian release. The film’s international appeal is evident in Lionsgate’s recent announcement, the studio behind the blockbuster John Wick franchise, that 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company led by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, will be producing the English-language version of Kill.

While the film’s box office performance might not be in the same league as some big-budget blockbusters, it’s a significant achievement for a mid-budget action thriller. Kill has not only entertained audiences but has also proven to be a sound financial investment for its producers, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

The film’s success is a promising sign for the Indian action genre, indicating a growing audience for well-crafted, high-octane thrillers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

