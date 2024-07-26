Jatt & Juliet 3 Worldwide Box Office (After 29 Days): Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa Film Earns 25.05% More Overseas Than In India

Jatt & Juliet 3 has scripted a phenomenal chapter in the annals of Punjabi cinema, with its overseas performance eclipsing domestic success. A staggering 25.05% higher than its Indian collections, the film’s global appeal is undeniable. Keep reading to know Jatt & Juliet 3’s worldwide collections after 29 days!

Even in its 4th week, Jatt & Juliet 3 continued to paint the box office with vibrant colours, particularly in the overseas market. North America has been the epicentre of the film’s global success. The region has embraced the film with open arms, contributing a staggering $4,572,424 (38.29 Crores) to its overall tally. Canada, in particular, has been a powerhouse, contributing a monumental $3,754,177 to the film’s earnings.

The film managed to hold its ground, raking in $11,658 from 32 locations, a testament to its enduring charm. Its overseas performance is nothing short of extraordinary. With an estimated total of 60 crores in overseas collections, Jatt & Juliet 3 has shattered expectations and redefined the landscape of Punjabi cinema.

Week after week, the Jagdeep Sidhu directorial has consistently delivered, with the first week contributing a massive 41.28 Crores, followed by 12.67 Crores in the second, 4.52 Crores in the third, and a commendable 1.53 Crores in its fourth week.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the film’s unparalleled dominance over its domestic performance. The overseas collections have outshone the Indian box office by a substantial 25.05%. While India witnessed a commendable run, grossing approximately 44.97 Crores (with the final figures for week four still awaited), the overseas triumph is undeniable.

A Look at Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections):

Jatt & Juliet 3: 44.97 crore Carry on Jatta 3: 42.50 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Shadaa: 34.44 crore Mastaney: 28.00 crore Honsla Rakh: 26.66 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 24.56 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 19.84 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

Jatt & Juliet 3 has set a new benchmark for Punjabi cinema and redefined the concept of a regional film’s global reach. The film’s worldwide total stands at 104.97 crore – Highest Grossing Indian Punjabi Film Worldwide.

A Look at Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films of All Time (Worldwide)

Jatt & Juliet 3: 104.97 crore Carry On Jatta 3: 102.69 crore Mastaney: 86.26 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 59.63 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: 54.62 crore Shadaa: 53.10 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

The chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, coupled with the film’s heartwarming narrative, has struck a chord with viewers, making it a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Creates History With 88% Higher Earnings Than Deadpool 2 To Record Highest-Ever Paid Previews For An R-Rated Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News