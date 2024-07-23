Jatt & Juliet 3 Reigns At Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa's Scores Big with 213% Return On Investment

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3, the latest instalment in the beloved Punjabi rom-com franchise, is nearing the end of its theatrical run. The film has been a resounding success at the box office, yielding immense returns on investment for its creators. Keep reading to find out more!

Jatt & Juliet 3, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records, has garnered a net collection of 37.6 crore in 25 days. This impressive haul translates to a phenomenal profit of 25.6 crore for the film.

Considering its reported budget of just 12 crore, Jatt & Juliet 3 boasts a remarkable Return on Investment (ROI) of a staggering 213.33%! These figures solidify the film’s position as a clear winner at the box office.

The success of Jatt & Juliet 3 is a testament to the combined efforts of the talented cast and crew. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, and BN Sharma, each delivering captivating performances that resonated with audiences.

Diljit Dosanjh Gears Up For Sardaar Ji 3

While audiences are still basking in the afterglow of Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit Dosanjh is already gearing up for his next cinematic adventure. The beloved actor is set to reprise his iconic role in Sardaar Ji 3, the third instalment of the hit action-comedy franchise.

Presented by White Hill Studios and Storytime Productions, Sardaar Ji 3 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. The intriguing motion poster featuring a silhouette of Diljit Dosanjh correcting someone who calls him “Sardaar” instead of “Sardaar Ji” has certainly piqued the audience’s interest.

With Jatt & Juliet 3’s resounding success, Diljit Dosanjh is undoubtedly riding a wave of cinematic triumph. Here’s to seeing him continue to entertain audiences with his upcoming projects!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

