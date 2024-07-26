Lakshya starrer Kill’s unique blend of madness has clearly struck a chord with the audience, especially with the urban youth who have been the primary drivers of its success. Kill has managed to sustain a decent run, considering the tough competition it’s facing. Keep reading to know Kill’s box office collections worldwide after 21 days.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Kill pulled crowds to theatres even in its third week. It collected a solid 4.01 crore in Week 3, bringing its total collections to 22.37 crore.

However, the industry is dynamic, and the coming weeks are poised to test the film’s mettle. With the much-anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Kill is set to face a significant challenge. The influx of a Hollywood blockbuster is expected to significantly reduce the number of screens allotted to the film, impacting its earning potential in Week 4.

Despite this hurdle, Kill has proven its mettle by making a mark overseas, contributing 18.5 crore to its global tally. The film has fallen just short of the coveted 45 crore mark, missing it by a whisker with a worldwide gross of 44.89 crore.

While the film’s run is undoubtedly commendable, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining its final box office standing.

As the film commences 4th week, it remains to be seen how Kill will navigate this new phase. While the film has undoubtedly left a mark, the coming days will determine its final box-office standing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

