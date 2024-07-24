Kill Box Office Collection Day 19: Lakshya’s Film Recovers Its Cost; Set To Touch 45 Crore Mark Globally!

Lakshya’s action flick, Kill, has emerged as a box office contender, surpassing the 44 crore mark in its worldwide collection. After a strong opening and a steady performance in its third weekend, the film continues to impress domestic and international audiences. Keep reading to know more!

In India, Kill has raked in a net collection of 20.86 crore after completing its third weekend. The film’s momentum continued into the weekdays, with collections of approximately 0.45 crore and 0.50 crore on the third Monday and Tuesday, respectively. This brings its 19-day domestic total to a commendable 21.81 crore (approximately). When we factor in the gross collections, which include taxes, Kill’s total currently stands at 25.73 crore in India.

Kill’s appeal extends beyond the Indian market. The news of its Hollywood remake adds to the buzz surrounding the film’s action. John Wick’s director Chad Stahelski’s company has acquired the rights for the film’s remake, further solidifying Kill’s global impact. The film has garnered a strong response from overseas audiences, accumulating a collection of approximately 18.50 crore. This international success significantly contributes to the film’s overall performance.

By combining the domestic and international collections, Kill boasts a total of approximately 44.23 crore worldwide. This figure is a testament to the film’s ability to resonate with a global audience.

The action film was produced with a budget of 20 crore. Despite the initial investment, the movie has successfully earned back its production costs and has started generating profits. It is well on its way to becoming a financially successful venture.

What’s next for Kill? While the Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt-directed film has already achieved significant success, it remains to be seen if it can maintain its momentum. Trade experts are watching to see if Kill can cross the coveted 50 crore mark in the coming weeks.

Kill’s box office journey is promising. With a strong domestic performance, an impressive international following, and a Hollywood remake on the horizon, Kill continues to generate excitement and anticipation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Reigns At Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa’s Scores Big With 213% Return On Investment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News