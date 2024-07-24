Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Sees A Slight Jump On Tuesday; Targets Srikanth, Maidaan, & HanuMan (Hindi)!

Bad Newz maintained a strong hold on Day 5 at the domestic box office. After a slight dip on Monday, Vicky Kaushal’s comedy film witnessed a slight jump in collections on Tuesday, thanks in part to a Buy-One-Get-One-Free ticket offer. This resurgence comes after a positive opening weekend that saw the film steadily climb the charts. The impactful trailer and the catchy song Tauba Tauba had already set the stage for a strong start, but the positive word-of-mouth following the release further propelled its success.

With an opening of 8.62 crore on Friday, Saturday saw a rise in collections to 10.55 crore, followed by an even stronger Sunday with 11.45 crore. This impressive weekend performance solidified Bad Newz‘s position as Kaushal’s third-highest opening weekend grosser, trailing only the critically acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strike (35.73 crore) and the box office hit Raazi (32.94 crore).

The film also marked a personal milestone for Vicky Kaushal. Its opening-day collection of 8.62 crore surpassed all his previous releases, firmly establishing Bad Newz as his biggest opening-day grosser.

Vicky Kaushal’s Biggest Box Office Openings (Day 1):

Bad Newz – 8.62 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike – 8.20 crore Raazi – 7.53 crore Sam Bahadur – 6.25 crore Manmarziyan – 5.49 crore

While Monday witnessed a slight drop in collections (3.75 crore), the BOGO offer on Tuesday proved to be a strategic move. The enticing deal brought audiences back to the theatres, with 3.80 crore coming in, pushing the film’s five-day total to a commendable 38.17 crore.

With just 20 crore needed to enter the coveted Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films of 2024, Bad Newz is on a promising trajectory. The film has its sights set on surpassing the record of Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth (49.50 crores) and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan (53 crores) and, finally, dethroning HanuMan (Hindi) (58 crores) to enter the list.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz also stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. While the film is doing well in multiplexes, the arrival of the highly anticipated Hollywood film Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend might affect its performance. However, the film still has an advantage.

Firstly, the other Hindi release, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, is a box office flop, and secondly, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Despite the Hollywood giant’s release, this lack of strong competition from Hindi films puts Bad Newz in a relatively safe position.

In fact, Bad Newz can catch its breath for a bit. Its next challenge at the box office won’t arrive until August 2nd when two new Hindi films enter the fray: Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh and the star-studded Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

