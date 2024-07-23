Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as a huge success at the Indian box office and is still minting moolah in its fourth week. Released amid a huge buzz, the film struck the right chord with the audience, comfortably becoming the fifth highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema. Now, it is aiming to hit the 650 crore milestone. Keep reading to know more!

With the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has built a massive fan base in the Hindi belt. Due to this, his Saaho, Salaar, and now his latest release raked in a solid overall total. Speaking about his latest dystopian epic, the film is now enjoying major support from the Hindi version, and very soon, it is going to overtake the original Telugu version in the box office contribution.

Kalki 2898 AD amassed a staggering collection of 621.95 crores net at the Indian box office in 25 days. Out of this, a huge chunk of 277.40 crores net has been contributed by the Hindi version alone. The biggest chunk of 280 crores net has been contributed by the Telugu version, and it is expected to be crossed by Hindi within 2-3 days.

In the Tamil version, Kalki 2898 AD has earned a decent 35.30 crores net, followed by the Malayalam version’s 24 crores net. The Kannada version has contributed just 5.25 crores net.

Take a look at the language-wise breakdown of Kalki 2898 AD’s Indian box office collection (25 days):

Telugu – 280 crores

Hindi – 277.40 crores

Tamil – 35.30 crores

Malayalam – 24 crores

Kannada – 5.25 crores

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was released on 27th June 2024. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

