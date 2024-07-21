Kalki 2898 AD will soon complete a month in theatres, but it is still showing no signs of fatigue. Yes, the film has witnessed drops on weekdays, but again, on weekends, the audience is pouring love over it. Yesterday, it registered a jump of over 100%, giving a clear message that the biggie will continue to add good numbers for some more days. In the latest development, there’s an update coming in from the Nepal box office, which talks about the film’s blockbuster run in the country.

Prabhas enjoys a loyal fan base in Nepal, and almost all his films earned well in the country after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Speaking about his latest sci-fi dystopian biggie, the Mahabharata connection has worked in its favor. It has emerged as a huge success there and has also crossed the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

As per the recent update, Kalki 2898 AD has earned over 20 crores in Nepal, surpassing KGF Chapter 2’s 20 crores box office lifetime. It has now become the second highest-grossing Indian film in the country after Prabhas’ own Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 did a business of 25 crores and has been sitting on the throne for 7 years now.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films in Nepal:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 25 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 20 crores+ KGF Chapter 2 – 20 crores RRR – 15 crores Pathaan – 13.28 crores

For Prabhas, it’s a big achievement, as the actor is showing his dominance in Nepal, with his two films grabbing the first two spots. After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has some exciting projects lined up, including Salaar 2 and Spirit. Both these films are expected to rake in impressive numbers in the country.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

