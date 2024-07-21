The wait is over, and Kalki 2898 AD has finally entered the coveted 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the biggie was always touted to be the next big thing in Indian cinema, and as we can see, it has lived up to mammoth expectations. In the post-pandemic era, it has emerged as the fifth Indian film to achieve the feat. Keep reading to know more!

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only two Indian films, Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, managed to score 1000 crore+ globally. In the post-COVID era, not one or two but five films have attained this feat, which is commendable. In 2022, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 touched the 1000 crore milestone. Last year, Pathaan and Jawan unleashed the milestone. Now, the Nag Ashwin directorial has hit the 1000 crore mark.

Kalki 2898 AD was expected to enter the 1000 crore club by the end of Sunday, but the film surprised everyone with its massive jump on Saturday. After falling below 3 crores on Friday, an impressive growth was witnessed yesterday as an estimated collection of 6 crores came in. Including it, the total Indian collection stands at 613.70 crores net (all languages). The gross amount of the same stands at 724.16 crores.

In the overseas market, Kalki 2898 AD continues to produce impressive numbers during the weekend, adding another 2 crores to its kitty yesterday, taking the tally to 277.20 crores gross. Combining this with the domestic gross collection, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 1001.36 crores gross after 24 days (fourth Saturday).

Today, the film will add another 9-10 crores gross, taking the global tally up to 1010-1011 crores gross. After the end of this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see if the pace of the biggie slows down considerably.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Creates History At Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas, Beats RRR’s Footfalls!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News