Indian 2 has turned out to be a major mess for director Shankar as even after dedicating so much time to the making, the film is trending for negative reasons. Except for Kamal Haasan, nothing related to the biggie is being praised by the audience. The result has clearly translated to the collection at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Considering Shankar and Kamal Haasan‘s reunion for a sequel to 1996’s blockbuster Indian, there was excitement around the project. However, too many delays and a lack of exciting promotional material put the biggie on the back foot. It resulted in an underwhelming start, and poor word-of-mouth killed the film’s chances at ticket windows.

As per the latest update, Indian 2 fell below 1.50 crores for the first time at the Indian box office. The film saw a massive reduction of shows across the nation, resulting in a collection of just 1.30 crores on the second Friday. This brought the domestic total to 71.85 crores net (all languages). Adding taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 84.78 crores.

In overseas, too, the performance is not up to the mark, and the only bright spot is that Indian 2 will be crossing 50 crores gross very soon. Currently, it stands at 49 crores gross.

Combining both Indian and overseas gross, Indian 2’s worldwide box office collection stands at just 133.78 crores gross. As the film is adding dismal numbers, it is worth examining whether it crosses 150 crores or not. On weekdays, the collection will see a massive drop.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Is Just 7 Crores Away From Beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Humongous Collection In The Post-Pandemic Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News