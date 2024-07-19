Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a record-breaking spree at the box office. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the epic dystopian science-fiction drama has completed 22 days at the ticket windows. It has now beaten Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan to achieve a massive milestone on BookMyShow. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!

The numbers prove that Kalki has swiftly surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira to garner the highest footfalls in theatres. There’s another arrival at the Indian screens today – Bad Newz, which has garnered massive pre-release hype. The opening collections are expected to be in double-digits, so it is to be seen how well Prabhas starrer holds its fort.

Kalki 2898 AD creates history on BookMyShow

Online ticket-booking platform BookMyShow began tracking hourly trends on their app a few months ago. Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan held the record of selling the highest tickets on BMS – 1.24 crores in its lifetime. The milestone has been achieved and surpassed by Prabhas starrer in a total of 22 days.

As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD has sold a record-breaking 1.25 crores+ tickets on BookMyShow alone. With a mere gap of 0.1 crore, it has left behind Shah Rukh Khan, but it is expected to cross a considerable distance in its lifetime. With other underperformers in theatres, the hype is still very much alive for Prabhas starrer.

Meanwhile, Kalki has sold a total of 3.3 crore tickets so far.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

In 21 days, Prabhas’s starrer has earned a total net of 602.1 crores, or about 710.47 crores in gross earnings. It has added another 273 crores gross to its box office collections from overseas markets. The worldwide collections currently stand at 983.47 crores.

On day 22, it earned around 3-3.5 crores (estimates) in India. The official numbers are not yet out.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bad Newz Box Office: All Set To Be Vicky Kaushal’s Biggest Opener By Beating Uri: The Surgical Strike!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News