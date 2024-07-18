The love story of Jatt & Juliet continues to win hearts and break records at the box office. The third instalment, Jatt & Juliet 3, is on a mission to dethrone Carry On Jatta 3 from its reign as the king of Punjabi cinema. Keep reading to know more!

Diljit Dosanjh to dethrone Gippy Grewal from the coveted Highest Punjabi Grossers List

Jatt & Juliet 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has already surpassed several milestones in India. With a net collection of 35.5 crore and a gross collection of 41.89 crore, it stands a mere 60 lakh away from dethroning Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, as the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever in the domestic market. This achievement would solidify the enduring popularity of the Jatt & Juliet franchise among Indian audiences.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections):

Carry on Jatta 3: 42.50 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 41.89 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Shadaa: 34.44 crore Mastaney: 28.00 crore Honsla Rakh: 26.66 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 24.56 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 19.84 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

Jatt & Juliet 3’s overseas success

Jatt & Juliet 3’s international appeal has significantly influenced its box office dominance. The film has raked in a staggering 55 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide total to a phenomenal 96.89 crore. This impressive global performance positions Jatt & Juliet 3 within striking distance of another major milestone: becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time.

Jatt & Juliet 3’s race for the #1 Spot

Carry On Jatta 3 currently holds the coveted title of the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide, with a collection of 102.69 crore. However, Jatt & Juliet 3 needs only a 5.99% increase in earnings to surpass this record and claim the top spot. With its consistent performance and strong word-of-mouth, Jatt & Juliet 3 appears well-positioned to achieve this historic feat.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films of All Time (Worldwide)

Carry On Jatta 3: 102.69 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 96.89 crore Mastaney: 86.26 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 59.63 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.60 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 57.15 crore Honsla Rakh: 54.62 crore Shadaa: 53.10 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

About Jatt & Juliet 3

After a 12-year hiatus, the beloved Punjabi rom-com franchise, Jatt & Juliet, is back with a new chapter – Jatt & Juliet 3. The film brings back the charming police officer played by Diljit Dosanjh, who once again falls for his fellow officer, Neeru’s strong-willed character. However, a new woman enters the picture, throwing a comedic twist into their seemingly perfect love triangle. The film promises a hilarious roller coaster ride filled with romance, heartbreak, and everything in between.

The supporting cast boasts established names like Nasir Chinyoti, BN Sharma, and Rana Ranbir. Adding a touch of international flair is Elena Skryabina. The story is penned by the talented Jagdeep Sidhu, ensuring a script packed with humour and heart.

