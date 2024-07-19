Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is finally out in theatres. The film managed to build a good buzz around itself on the ground level, which is expected to be seen at the Indian box office. This is touted to be another surprise package of the year for Bollywood, and considering all the momentum working in favor, it is set to be the biggest opener for Vicky Kaushal (as a main lead). Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the comedy entertainer is released on a good number of screens across the country. Apart from the appealing trailer, the songs have worked well with the masses, especially Tauba Tauba. The track is already a chartbuster, and it is going to play an important role in attracting footfalls today. The film is expected to find good traction among the targeted audience, i.e., youth.

It was evident in the advance booking itself that Bad Newz is going to take a glowing start at the Indian box office. In fact, a double-digit opening is also predicted. If this happens, Vicky Kaushal will easily get the biggest opener of his career. As of now, as a main lead, his biggest opener is Uri: The Surgical Strike, which did a business of 8.20 crores on day 1.

Take a look at the biggest openers of Vicky Kaushal:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 8.20 crores

Sam Bahadur – 6.25 crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 5.49 crores

Bad Newz is expected to leave Uri: The Surgical Strike behind by a big margin. If the content clicks well with the masses, it’ll be another successful outing for the actor after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Sam Bahadur.

