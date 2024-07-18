Finally, arrives a film where one can expect good occupancy on the very first day itself. There have been a few films released in the recent past that did deserve to take a good opening based on content, but then the start wasn’t great. However, Bad Newz is coming with the right kind of balance: the content is certainly entertaining, the hype is there, and the advance booking is picking up well as well.

In fact, going by the count of tickets sold, a start of around 8 crores is undoubtedly on the cards. However, since this one also has a word-of-mouth element coming into the picture, it could well start translating by evening, and night shows itself instead of that Saturday wait. That would mean that Bad Newz could quickly move from 8 to 10 crores mark and as of now, this certainly looks like a possibility. A double-digit is exactly something that Bollywood has been craving for a long now, and the wait should end with this Dharma Productions offers.

If this turns out to be the case, then Vicky Kaushal can be firmly established as a saleable star with good pull at the box office. He did that Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, and Sam Bahadur last year, and while The Great Indian Family was an aberration, Bad Newz should spell good news for him. As for Triptii Dimri, this will certainly place her further in the big league, whereas Ammy Virk will benefit as well. All eyes now are on how the film not only opens but also grows further over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

