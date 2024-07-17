Despite the evolving film atmosphere and acceptance of diverse storytelling, some audiences target actors with derogatory comments on social media platforms. Female actors, in particular, bear the brunt of criticism and face personal attacks while there are only a few male actors in the industry who have faced such scrutiny from the Indian audience. Take a look at some of the actors in the Hindi film industry who have been mercilessly trolled for taking up bold projects.

1. Triptii Dimri

Triptii has made a mark with her charismatic performances on screen right from her debut in Poster Boys. The Qala actress has steadily risen to stardom after taking up on an entirely new persona as Zoya Riaz in the film Animal (2023) opposite Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the buzz is regarding her steamy performance with Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal, particularly for their chemistry in the sultry track Jaanam from their forthcoming movie. While the duo’s on-screen dynamic has been met with admiration from some, others have criticized her on X, formerly known as Twitter. Trolls have derogatorily labeled Triptii as a ‘soft porn girl’. “It’s just my take, but #TriptiDimri has veered into soft porn territory. The movie Animal really tarnished her image for me,” one user wrote on X.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal. The Anand Tiwari directorial is set to hit screens on July 19, 2024.

2. Deepika Padukone

After the release of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone got massively trolled for her bold scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Trolls questioned the actor on how her real life husband Ranveer Singh allowed her to do such intimate scenes with another man. Questioning Deepika’s choices, one user on Twitter wrote in Hindi, “Didn’t your husband mind seeing all this?” However, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Deepika was asked if she sought permission from Ranveer to do the bold scenes, she said, “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it.” She further said that Ranveer Singh is proud of her and her bold performance in Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting a baby and their fans are super excited about it.

3. Mallika Sherawat

Sherawat became a sensation after her hot sequences in the film Murder with Emraan Hashmi had faced much criticism on social media. Born as Reema Lamba, her second film was Khwahish, wherein she made a record seventeen kisses. The actress often got trolled and questioned for her morality. However, in 2021, Mallika opened up about her being subjected to such moral schooling. During a conversation with a portal, Mallika said, “That’s what the patriarchal system is. It’s always the women who are always targeted, not the men. Not only in India, but that’s all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they get away with everything, it’s like those who blame the woman for everything. I don’t know why, but more so in India, I feel.”

4. Emraan Hashmi

While Mallika Sherawat might feel that way, sometimes even some male actors have been targeted for their performances on screen. Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about being labeled as a ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood. According to DNA, during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Emraan said, “I think bahot saare artists ke sath ek patent cheez ho jaati hai, ek image set ho jaata hai, aur wo unka saath nahin chodhta hai (With many artists it becomes a patent thing, an image is set, and it doesn’t leave them).” In fact, the actor, who plays the character Raghu Khanna in the web series Showtime acknowledged that trolling is a reality and has even advised people to not take it too seriously.

5. Tanushree Dutta

Former Femina Miss India Universe 2004 Tanushree Dutta bagged her golden ticket to Bollywood in 2005 with Aashiq Banaya Aapne. There was a hue and cry after the release of the film because of Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi’s bold scenes. In fact some trolls targeted the actor mercilessly and said that Tanushree Dutta did a film like Aashiq Banaya Aapne during a time when vulgar scenes and nudity were unacceptable in society. “If she did mve lk ashiq bnaya apne in that time when vulgar scenes nudity is not shown by society mostly N this Tanushree dutta has done bad scenes which spoils Her image and give her adult bf mve actresses now she complains after 12year publicity stunts she is invisible frommves,” a user wrote on Twitter in 2018.

Recently, Tanushree Dutta labeled Nana Patekar as a ‘pathological liar’ after his comments about the Me Too allegations against him. Tanushree has accused the actor of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Please.

