Tripti has captured audiences with her standout performance in the hit movie Animal. Now as she prepares for her next big release opposite Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz, let’s take a look back at her earlier films.

1. Poster Boys

Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri

Director: Shreyas Talpade

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tripti Dimri debuted in the 2017 comedy film Poster Boys. This movie is a remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz and is based on a true story where three men see their faces on a vasectomy poster. In the film Triptii played the love interest of Shreyas Talpade. Despite acting well she did not get much attention due to the presence of bigger stars in the cast.

2. Laila Majnu

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri

Director: Sajid Ali

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Movie Genre: Romance

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Laila Majnu was Tripti Dimri’s first romantic lead in a film that initially failed to attract audiences. However it later gained recognition for her chemistry with co-star Avinash and the movie’s soundtrack and storyline. The film based on the classical folklore Laila Majnu had a modern twist and featured music by popular singers like Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. In an interview with ETimes Tripti expressed her heartbreak over the audience’s initial cold response to the film.

3. Bulbbul

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary

Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul earned Tripti Dimri critical acclaim. Her eerie performance and the film’s storyline were praised by audiences. Set in late 19th-century Bengal, the story follows a child bride, played by Dimri and her journey. Tripti received accolades for her role, and the film’s music was composed by Amit Trivedi. Rahul Bose played a dual role and Bulbbul marked Tripti and Avinash’s second collaboration after Laila Majnu.

4. Qala

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan

Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Drama, Music

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Netflix

Qala is a musical story set in the 1940s written and directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. The film stars Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan focusing on aspiring singer Qala Manjushree and her complex relationship with her mother Urmila played by Swastika Mukherjee. The movie was praised for its soulful old-school music composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover, and Kausar Munir.

5. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Animal was one of the most talked-about movies of 2023 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it performed well at the box office. The audience praised Tripti’s performance, earning her the title of “National Crush.” The film’s score was composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar with the music album by Pritam, AR Rahman, Ajay-Atul and others. It is now available on Netflix.

