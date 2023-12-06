The latest film, Animal, has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the big screens on December 1- marking a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Within a few days of its release, the film, which Ranbir Kapoor headlines, made a gigantic collection of above 280 crore in all languages and will cross the 300 crore mark very soon. Amid its wild performance and exorbitant collections at the box office, its actress Tripti Dimri is making headlines for all the interesting reasons.

Soon after the film hit the theatres, Dimri’s steamy scenes from the film with RK were leaked on social media. A short clip from Animal surfaced on the web and took it by storm as it saw the duo getting intimate with each other. Also, the actress even stripped down for the scene for Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s directorial.

As Tripti Dimri is making headlines for bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, she now seems to be enjoying a massive fan following on social media. Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share a screenshot of her Instagram account, and it shows her enjoying an immense following of 2 million followers. To verify, when we scrolled through her profile, we saw she now has 2.1 million followers on her account, to our surprise. Yes, that’s true!

Well, this is a huge jump in Tripti Dimri’s Instagram followers. The user further pointed out that before the release of Animal, she had around 600K followers, and now there’s a spike of 233.33% in the numbers, which are insanely growing.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Animal = Tripti is what Kabir=Kiara. She is gonna get bigger from now onwards. so happy as the outsider is getting her due.”

While another said, “Kiara also got mainstream after Luststory and Kabir Singh. Before Animal ground audience had no clue about an actress called Tripti. She will have a good role in Animal Park too.”

A few even credited Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the success of her career as one said, “So we can say that Vanga is responsible to set the career of 2 actresses. Kiara Advani and Tripti,” while next one commented, “ironic that their characters were apparently oppressed and exploited in the film and people had an outrage about it, but it made their careers.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Tripti Dimri’s massive fan following? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

